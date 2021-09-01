Show You Care
Cedar Rapids car racing fans turn to remote-controlled cars for affordable way to get into racing

By Scott Saville
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - If you don’t have the bucks to get into auto racing, there is another option, and it’s a lot of fun.

Every other Sunday, in front of the Fairway store on first Avenue in Cedar Rapids, you will see remote control cars flying around the track at speeds of up to 30 mph.

“I can’t do the real stuff because it’s too expensive, so this is just as fun,” Niels Christensen said. “It’s almost like real races, just like the big guys do. It is just as competitive as the big cars, but we are doing it on a smaller scale.”

And yes, there are some big time crashes.

“Sometimes it’s fun to watch the crashes, as long as it is not me,” 12-year-old Brayden McComb said with a smile.

Some even have big racing trailers set up to fix the cars. Just like real race car driving, it takes a lot of skill and practice to keep these cars on the track.

“It is like anything else, you know? [Like a] golf swing, you’ve gotta practice at it,” Marty Slater said. “It don’t come overnight. Just like anything else, you just gotta work at it.”

It also takes a lot of focus and concentration.

“It’s hard to stay out there sometimes for five minutes going around the track,” Christensen said. “You don’t realize it until you’re doing it, that you gotta concentrate that whole time.”

Some of these drivers have been racing remote control cars for 30 years, and it’s a family sport.

“All my kids have raced, my wife is racing, my youngest is up there racing right now,” Christensen said. “My wife will be in the next race. My boys started racing when they were five, and my oldest is 24 now.”

It is also a good opportunity for the youngsters to get into racing, and they have a blast.

“I love race car driving,” McComb said. “I’ve been to a NASCAR race, and I’ve been to Hawkeye Downs a lot. I like the adrenaline rush and being able to be with my friends.”

