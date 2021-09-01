Body recovered near Beach Ottumwa lagoon

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Emergency crews have recovered a body found in the water near Beach Ottumwa.

The call came into 911 around 12:58 pm about a possible deceased person in the water.

Police confirmed to KYOU there was a body in the water and they say there are no signs of foul play.

The body was taken to a medical examiner’s office. The identity of the person is not known, but police say it is a man.

Police say it appears the body had been in the water for several days.

This is a developing story and we are gathering information on the scene right now. Stay with KYOUTV.com for any new details.

