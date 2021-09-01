Show You Care
Authorities identify man killed in officer-involved shooting in Jones County

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MARTELLE, Iowa (KCRG) - State officials have released the name of the man killed by a law enforcement officer on Tuesday night in Jones County.

Jeremy Michael Berg, 45, of Elkport, was the person shot and killed in the incident along 42nd Street south of Martelle. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a large structure fire at 23966 42nd Street in Martelle. While responding to the fire, officials said deputies encountered a person holding a knife. Officers order the individual to drop the knife, but they said the person did not comply.

Multiple law enforcement officers from the surrounding community also responded to the situation.

Two Jones County Sheriff’s deputies shot at the individual, who was struck and died at the scene. The deputies have been placed on paid administrative leave as the investigation continues.

Additionally, three officers with the Anamosa Police Department and one Linn County deputy discharged their weapons and have also been placed on administrative leave, in accordance with standard protocol.

Officials say both non-lethal and lethal rounds were used.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is further investigating the shooting, and the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire.

