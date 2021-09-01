39 deaths with COVID-19 added to Iowa total as case counts increase at slower rate

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The number of new cases of coronavirus detected over the last week in Iowa is still at a similar rate as late January, but the growth in new cases slowed somewhat, according to new state data.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 8,308 individuals in Iowa tested positive for COVID-19 for the first time during the week between Wednesday, August 25, through Tuesday, August 31. This averages to about 1,186.9 new cases per day during that time period, higher than the previous week’s 1,016.0 average daily cases.

This week’s 8,308 new cases were 16.8% higher than the previous week’s 7,112 cases. This is lower than the 24.8% change between the previous two week’s case counts. The change was also much lower than the change in weekly counts observed through July and early August, which showed increases between 51% and 71% each week.

The data shows that 22% of the positive tests in the last week were among children 17 and younger and 20% of positives were among those in their late teens and 20s, according to an analysis by the Associated Press.

39 more people who died with COVID-19 were added to the state’s total, which is now 6,307 since the start of the pandemic.

Hospitalization data is not made available by the state until late on Wednesday evening.

While testing increased to 21,598 tests processed in the last week, the positivity rate for that batch of testing remained very high at 38.5%. A total of 1,912,356 people have been tested for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

An additional 34,960 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the state over the past week, a fairly similar rate as over the past few weeks. A total of 3,219,337 individual doses of the vaccine have been given in Iowa. 1,612,253 people completed their vaccination course, an increase of 18,696 since last week. 132,352 people have received their first dose of a shot and are waiting on a second one, a decrease of 1,429 since this time last week and reversing a trend of more people waiting on their second shot each week since mid-July.

