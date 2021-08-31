Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

University of Iowa fraternity FIJI faces sexual assault allegations as petition reaches 70,000 signatures

By Libbie Randall
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An online petition accuses two members of Phi Gamma Delta - or Fiji - of sexual assault nearly a year ago and accuses police and the school of not doing anything about it. As of Tuesday evening, the petition has more than 70,000 signatures.

An original version included their names and pictures - that was since removed.

In a statement, Fiji Executive Director Rob Caudill told TV9, “Upon learning of the allegations last September, the fraternity immediately removed the members involved and cooperated with the University and local police investigation.”

The petition claims Iowa City police have video and DNA evidence , but that the county attorney opted not to prosecute.

Iowa City Police declined to comment or confirm if it investigated.

Rape Victim Advocacy Program Executive Director, Adam Robinson says in his experience, many sexual assault cases do not go to court.

”Those that have experienced sexual assault or sexual violence in any way, often aren’t believed. And when they are believed, some systems as well-meaning as it may be, steps in to take control and power back from the victim which isn’t just to them,” he said.

The petition also criticizes the University as the students named are still listed as current students and even claims to be in the same class as the victim.

Storm O’Brink with R-VAP says that is a common issue with sexual allegations on campus.

”Regardless of what the facts of the story are, regardless of the victims actions, the perpetrators actions, anyone’s actions that were involved, the justice system is not formatted or made to support victims,” they said.

The University of Iowa says *it can’t comment on student matters* because of privacy laws. It says it offers to meet with anyone who reports sexual misconduct , but not every victim chooses to do that.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify man shot and killed in southwest Cedar Rapids
Cristhian Bahena Rivera during his sentencing hearing.
Bahena Rivera sentenced to life in prison for murder of Mollie Tibbetts
Ivermectin is a drug meant to treat horses. People are using it for COVID-19
Iowa Poison Control warns about the dangers of Ivermectin
Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa.
Simpson College student found dead Sunday night
A WAVE 3 News crew encountered more than a dozen Wednesday afternoon looking for the masks but...
State bans on school mask mandates face federal civil rights inquiries

Latest News

An original version included their names and pictures - that was since removed.
Petition circulates alleging FIJI members of sexual assault
Flooding closures in Cedar Rapids.
Some minor disruptions in Cedar Rapids as river rises
Turkey River flooding Elkader.
Turkey River in Elkader back below flood stage after Monday crest
Sgt. Ray Ropa, Afghanistan veteran.
Local Afghanistan veteran reflects on end of military operations