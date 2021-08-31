Show You Care
September starts on a great note

By Joe Winters
Updated: 12 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Welcome to some great September weather. Rainfall comes to an end this evening flowing will be the clouds. Mostly sunny sky greets us on Wednesday morning. High pressure continues to keep us tranquil through Thursday. Highs remain seasonable near 80 with lows in the 50s. Friday brings a shower and storm chance to the state. As the front passes to the east Saturday morning the rain threat ends. Nice weather returns for the remainder of our Memorial Day weekend. Have a great night!

More seasonable weather