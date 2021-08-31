Scattered rain and storms

Show You Care
By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:15 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Scattered showers and storms will be possible as you head out the door this morning, with the higher chance south of Highway 20. A few moderate downpours may be possible. There will be some breaks in the rain and areas in our northeast zone may stay dry all day.

Highs this afternoon in the upper 70s, low 80s. The back half of this system will bring more scattered rain/storms this afternoon, before wrapping up by the evening hours. We clear out overnight as temperatures fall to the upper 50s. Dry conditions for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low 80 and lower humidity. Another system moves in by Friday bringing another chance for rain and storms.

