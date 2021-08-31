Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Penix confident as No. 17 Hoosiers prepare for No. 18 Iowa

Indiana quarterback Michael Penix throws a pass against Ohio State during the second half of an...
Indiana quarterback Michael Penix throws a pass against Ohio State during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State beat Indiana 42-35.(Jay LaPrete | AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
By MICHAEL MAROT, Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Michael Penix Jr. is keeping his mind clear and focused as he prepares to open another season as Indiana’s starting quarterback.

While the second surgery for a torn anterior cruciate ligament on his right knee is a distant memory and the rehab work continues, Penix remains confident he can take hits and stay healthy. And the 17th-ranked Hoosiers will rely on his strong arm and fleet feet when they open the season Saturday at No. 18 Iowa.

The game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 4. It will be televised by the Big Ten Network.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal West Liberty train accident
Fatal train accident in West Liberty
A man is rescued from a fishing boat at the Chain Lakes Natural Area on Sunday, August 29, 2021.
Man rescued after becoming lost while fishing near Palo
AP GraphicsBank
One killed in southwest Cedar Rapids shooting
A protester in Cedar Rapids holds a sign against a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees of...
Protesters gather at UnityPoint-St. Luke’s to voice concern over vaccine mandate
Flooding in Winneshiek County on Saturday, August 28, 2021.
Major flooding expected on Turkey, Wapsipinicon Rivers

Latest News

Hawkeye marching band ready to get back to Kinnick after a year away
Hawkeye marching band ready to get back to Kinnick after a year away
Hawkeye marching band ready to get back to Kinnick after a year away
Hawkeye marching band ready to get back to Kinnick after a year away
FILE - In this March 30, 2019, file photo, Iowa's Megan Gustafson reacts as she leaves the...
Gustafson back on Washington Mystics roster
Jack Campbell, Iowa linebacker
Jack Campbell, already making a difference off the field, hopes to make waves as Hawkeye linebacker