Penix confident as No. 17 Hoosiers prepare for No. 18 Iowa

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Michael Penix Jr. is keeping his mind clear and focused as he prepares to open another season as Indiana’s starting quarterback.

While the second surgery for a torn anterior cruciate ligament on his right knee is a distant memory and the rehab work continues, Penix remains confident he can take hits and stay healthy. And the 17th-ranked Hoosiers will rely on his strong arm and fleet feet when they open the season Saturday at No. 18 Iowa.

The game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 4. It will be televised by the Big Ten Network.

