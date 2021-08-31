Operation Quickfind: Hope Wilson

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing girl.

Hope Stacey Wilson, 5, of Cedar Rapids, was last seen at 2:00 p.m. on August 26 at 3825 20th Avenue SW at apartment #8. She is 3 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 60 pounds. She was last known to be with Tawonda Morrow, her mother. Morrow was also reported missing to the Cedar Rapids Police.

Anybody with information is asked to call the Cedar Rapids Police Department or local law enforcement. In an emergency, call 911.

Hope Wilson, 5. (Courtesy: Cedar Rapids Police Department)

