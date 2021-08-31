Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Operation Quickfind: Hope Wilson

Hope Wilson, 5.
Hope Wilson, 5.(Courtesy: Cedar Rapids Police Department)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing girl.

Hope Stacey Wilson, 5, of Cedar Rapids, was last seen at 2:00 p.m. on August 26 at 3825 20th Avenue SW at apartment #8. She is 3 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 60 pounds. She was last known to be with Tawonda Morrow, her mother. Morrow was also reported missing to the Cedar Rapids Police.

Anybody with information is asked to call the Cedar Rapids Police Department or local law enforcement. In an emergency, call 911.

Hope Wilson, 5.
Hope Wilson, 5.(Courtesy: Cedar Rapids Police Department)

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify man shot and killed in southwest Cedar Rapids
Cristhian Bahena Rivera during his sentencing hearing.
Bahena Rivera sentenced to life in prison for murder of Mollie Tibbetts
Ivermectin is a drug meant to treat horses. People are using it for COVID-19
Iowa Poison Control warns about the dangers of Ivermectin
Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa.
Simpson College student found dead Sunday night
A WAVE 3 News crew encountered more than a dozen Wednesday afternoon looking for the masks but...
State bans on school mask mandates face federal civil rights inquiries

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
File - In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo, Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District biologist...
Cooling Temperatures Doesn’t Mean Mosquitos Have Gone Away in the Panhandle
Former President Donald Trump says he will return to Iowa.
Former President Donald Trump says he’ll be back in Iowa to hold rally
Man sentenced to prison for kidnapping teen Iowa babysitter