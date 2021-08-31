Show You Care
No. 7 Cyclones looking to be more polished right out of gate

Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell speaks from the stage during NCAA college football...
Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell speaks from the stage during NCAA college football Big 12 media days Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Arlington, Texas.(LM Otero | AP Photo/LM Otero)
By ERIC OLSON, Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State will be looking to get off to a fast start this season.

That’s been a problem in coach Matt Campbell’s first five years. The Cyclones are 2-3 in openers under him.

Northern Iowa is the opening opponent Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. The Panthers have been a traditional power in the Football Championship Subdivision. They played a spring season because of the pandemic and went 3-4. Campbell said that’s deceiving because of the circumstances.

Campbell expects to get the Panthers’ best shot. They’ve beaten Iowa State three times since 2007.

