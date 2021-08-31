MidAmerican Energy sending more than 100 employees to assist in Louisiana

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - MidAmerican Energy announced on Tuesday it’s sending 120 employees and contract crew members to Louisiana to assist with power restoration after Hurricane Ida knocked out power to more than one million homes and businesses.

The company said its crew members will be in Baton Rouge later this week to assist Entergy Louisiana. Entergy said storm damage has caused “catastrophic transmission damage.”

“Our crews are up to this immense challenge of helping restore customers in Louisiana who’ve been devastated by Hurricane Ida,” John Guy, MidAmerican vice president of electric delivery, said in a news release. “It was just over a year ago when the derecho impacted us so heavily and MidAmerican needed crews from elsewhere. We were thankful for all the help we could get and truly appreciate how important it is to respond when requested. I know our crews will do their level best in very difficult conditions to help turn peoples’ lights back on safely.”

MidAmerican said its response team is made up entirely of volunteers, including linemen, support staff, and additional contractor line and vegetation management crew members.

Similarly, Alliant Energy said it was sending more than 100 employees to assist with power restoration.

