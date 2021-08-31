Man sentenced to prison for kidnapping teen Iowa babysitter

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — An El Salvador national has been sentenced to up to 25 years in prison for snatching a teenage girl from an eastern Iowa yard, dragging her into a house and groping her.

The Courier reports that 45-year-old Saul Santos Vasquez Martinez was sentenced last week after being convicted of second-degree kidnapping and assault with intent to commit sexual abuse.

The case made headlines in July 2019 when police say Vasquez grabbed the 16-year-old girl as she babysat a young child in a Cedar Falls yard and forced her into his house.

The girl reported that Vasquez groped her and tried to remove her clothes before she managed to escape.

