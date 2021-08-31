Show You Care
Advertisement

Man sentenced to prison for kidnapping teen Iowa babysitter

(Storyblocks)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — An El Salvador national has been sentenced to up to 25 years in prison for snatching a teenage girl from an eastern Iowa yard, dragging her into a house and groping her.

The Courier reports that 45-year-old Saul Santos Vasquez Martinez was sentenced last week after being convicted of second-degree kidnapping and assault with intent to commit sexual abuse.

The case made headlines in July 2019 when police say Vasquez grabbed the 16-year-old girl as she babysat a young child in a Cedar Falls yard and forced her into his house.

The girl reported that Vasquez groped her and tried to remove her clothes before she managed to escape.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

