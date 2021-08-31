Show You Care
Linn County Board of Health urges mask wearing in schools, offers possible loophole to state law

By Ethan Stein
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Board of Health sent a letter to schools on Friday encouraging mask requirements for students and school staff members, regardless of vaccination.

The board, which governs Linn County Public Health, said the recommendation was based on a vaccination rate in the county under 60% and information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, statehouse Republicans passed a law in May banning mask mandates.

The Linn County Board of Health’s letter also offers a potential loophole to avoid that state law. It cites a specific section from the law where it says school authorities can use mask coverings when it is necessary for a specific instructional purpose, like keeping students in the classroom safely.

Linn County Public Health declined to talk about the letter further on-camera. However, it did say it is not encouraging schools to break state law, rather just encouraging them about the best ways to keep students safe.

