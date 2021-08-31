Show You Care
Iowa school mask ban lawsuit amended as feds investigate law

By DAVID PITT, Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa woman has amended her lawsuit over the state’s ban on mandatory face masks in schools to include allegations the law violates state and federal constitutional protections.

Frances Parr’s amended lawsuit alleges the law passed in May violates equal protection and due process rights guaranteed in the federal and state constitutions. The Council Bluff’s woman wants a judge to block enforcement of the law.

On Monday the U.S. Education Department announced it’s investigating whether Iowa’s law and similar ones in four other Republican-led states could violate federal anti-discrimination laws.

Iowa is experiencing a COVID-19 surge. Iowa has during he past month gone from a seven-day moving average of cases of less than 300 a day to more than 1,000 daily, as hospitalizations climb.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

