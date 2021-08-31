Show You Care
Iowa, Nebraska companies fined for diesel emission tampering

Environmental Protection Agency logo.(AP GraphicsBank)
By the Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LENEXA, Kan. (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency has fined companies in Iowa and Nebraska for tampering with emission controls in vehicles.

The EPA announced Tuesday that diesel repair shop Midwest Truck Products of Cantril, Iowa, will pay a $75,000 penalty. South Central Diesel Inc. of Holdrege, Nebraska, will pay a $50,954 fine.

The EPA said the companies either tampered with vehicle engines or sold devices that removed emissions controls for hundreds of customers. The companies also certified they have stopped disabling vehicle emission controls. The EPA says tampering with the emission devices contributes to air pollution.

