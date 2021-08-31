Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Former President Donald Trump says he’ll be back in Iowa to hold rally

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Former President Donald Trump says he will return to Iowa.

The Des Moines Register reports Trump announced his intentions on a radio show while discussing crowd sizes at recent rallies.

A source familiar with the former President said initial conversations had begun about a rally, but there doesn’t appear to be anything set in stone at this time.

The announcement comes as other people who could be possible presidential candidates are already making trips here.

That includes Texas Senator Ted Cruz, Florida Senator Marco Rubio,  and former Vice President Mike Pence.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify man shot and killed in southwest Cedar Rapids
Cristhian Bahena Rivera during his sentencing hearing.
Bahena Rivera sentenced to life in prison for murder of Mollie Tibbetts
Ivermectin is a drug meant to treat horses. People are using it for COVID-19
Iowa Poison Control warns about the dangers of Ivermectin
Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa.
Simpson College student found dead Sunday night
A WAVE 3 News crew encountered more than a dozen Wednesday afternoon looking for the masks but...
State bans on school mask mandates face federal civil rights inquiries

Latest News

TV9 talked with Ashley Hinson one on one regarding her campaign for Iowa's 1st Congressional...
Hinson announces re-election bid while Democrats protest her coronavirus vote
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2020, file photo, then-Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie...
Bernie Sanders sets out to sell big government in Iowa, Indiana
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Iowa Dems call on Gov. Reynolds to change federal COVID-19 funding use
Iowa's current Congressional districts, which will change shape with new 2020 Census data.
Iowa panel schedules 3 September redistricting map hearings