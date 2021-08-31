Former President Donald Trump says he’ll be back in Iowa to hold rally

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Former President Donald Trump says he will return to Iowa.

The Des Moines Register reports Trump announced his intentions on a radio show while discussing crowd sizes at recent rallies.

A source familiar with the former President said initial conversations had begun about a rally, but there doesn’t appear to be anything set in stone at this time.

The announcement comes as other people who could be possible presidential candidates are already making trips here.

That includes Texas Senator Ted Cruz, Florida Senator Marco Rubio, and former Vice President Mike Pence.

