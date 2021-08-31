Show You Care
Des Moines police investigating 2 separate homicide scenes

(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police in Des Moines are investigating the deaths of two people in separate incidents reported just hours apart.

Police say officers were called around 8:15 p.m. Monday to a shooting on East 17th Street, where they found three shooting victims.

Police say two of the victims were taken to a hospital with injuries, while the third was declared dead at the scene.

About two hours earlier, police were called to an area along the Des Moines River by someone who reported an unresponsive man lying on the ground.

Police say officers found the 43-year-old man dead and say his death was the result of a homicide.

Police have not released the names of the victims.

