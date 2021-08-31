Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

COVID-19 hospitalizations cost 150x more than vaccine costs

By CNN
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Benefit-expense ratios are part of how insurers evaluate their business.

A CNN analysis shows it costs about 150 times more to hospitalize a person sick with COVID-19 than it does to vaccinate them.

The breakdown works like this:

Medicare pays about $40 for each shot. Multiply that by two, and in some cases add an additional $35 it has to pay each time a shot is given at a home or group living setting.

That’s $150 to vaccinate the most expensive Medicare beneficiaries.

Contrast that with how much it costs on average to hospitalize a COVID patient – almost $22,000.

That skyrockets to nearly $50,000 if a ventilator is needed.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, COVID hospitalizations for unvaccinated people cost the health care system more than $2 billion in June and July.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify man shot and killed in southwest Cedar Rapids shooting
Cristhian Bahena Rivera during his sentencing hearing.
Bahena Rivera sentenced to life in prison for murder of Mollie Tibbetts
Ivermectin is a drug meant to treat horses. People are using it for COVID-19
Iowa Poison Control warns about the dangers of Ivermectin
Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa.
Simpson College student found dead Sunday night
A WAVE 3 News crew encountered more than a dozen Wednesday afternoon looking for the masks but...
State bans on school mask mandates face federal civil rights inquiries

Latest News

(Taylor Holt/KCRG)
Collins Aerospace to acquire flight data provider FlightAware
A young lifeguard was killed by a lightning strike in New Jersey.
Police identify 19-year-old lifeguard killed by lightning at Jersey Shore
Des Moines police investigating 2 separate homicide scenes
Some areas of Louisiana, including Grand Isle and Port Fourchon, suffered major flooding and...
Thousands face weeks without power in Ida’s aftermath