Collins Aerospace to acquire flight data provider FlightAware

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Collins Aerospace is acquiring digital aviation company FlightAware.

Houston-based FlightAware provides global flight tracking, predictive technology and analytics.

“Global connectivity now shapes and impacts every segment of aviation,” Collins Aerospace’s head of Avionics, Dave Nieuwsma wrote in a post on the company’s website. “FlightAware is the recognized leader in data collection, analytics and customer experience, which will help Collins unlock the full power of the connected ecosystem for our customers. FlightAware’s flight tracking and data platform, the largest in the world, has the potential to deliver new capabilities and innovations across our entire business.”

Collins Aerospace said FlightAware is expected to join its Information Management Services portfolio within its Avionics strategic business unit.

The company signed the agreement on Monday, but closure is still pending regulatory approvals.

The financial terms of the deal have not been released at this time.

