Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Collins Aerospace to acquire flight data provider FlightAware

(Taylor Holt/KCRG)
(Taylor Holt/KCRG)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Collins Aerospace is acquiring digital aviation company FlightAware.

Houston-based FlightAware provides global flight tracking, predictive technology and analytics.

“Global connectivity now shapes and impacts every segment of aviation,” Collins Aerospace’s head of Avionics, Dave Nieuwsma wrote in a post on the company’s website. “FlightAware is the recognized leader in data collection, analytics and customer experience, which will help Collins unlock the full power of the connected ecosystem for our customers. FlightAware’s flight tracking and data platform, the largest in the world, has the potential to deliver new capabilities and innovations across our entire business.”

Collins Aerospace said FlightAware is expected to join its Information Management Services portfolio within its  Avionics strategic business unit.

The company signed the agreement on Monday, but closure is still pending regulatory approvals.

The financial terms of the deal have not been released at this time.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify man shot and killed in southwest Cedar Rapids shooting
Cristhian Bahena Rivera during his sentencing hearing.
Bahena Rivera sentenced to life in prison for murder of Mollie Tibbetts
Ivermectin is a drug meant to treat horses. People are using it for COVID-19
Iowa Poison Control warns about the dangers of Ivermectin
Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa.
Simpson College student found dead Sunday night
A WAVE 3 News crew encountered more than a dozen Wednesday afternoon looking for the masks but...
State bans on school mask mandates face federal civil rights inquiries

Latest News

Des Moines police investigating 2 separate homicide scenes
Alliant Energy is sending 125 of its employees to Louisiana Tuesday morning to help with power...
Alliant sends more than 100 employees to assist Louisiana with power restoration
Alliant employees head to Louisiana to assist in recovery efforts
Alliant Energy is sending 125 of its employees to Louisiana Tuesday morning to help with power...
Alliant sends 125 employees to assist with power restoration in Louisiana