Cedar Rapids Schools to implement more COVID-19 mitigation efforts

Cedar Rapids school bus.
Cedar Rapids school bus.(KCRG File)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In a letter to parents in the Cedar Rapids Community School District, officials outlined changes to current coronavirus protocols in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus.

The letter, signed by Superintendent Noreen Bush, said that the district would shift toward providing more targeted contact tracing rather than a nonspecific whole-school notification on the occurrence of a positive case of COVID-19. In elementary schools, this notification would be handled on a classroom level. High schools students will be notified by grade level, or by classroom level if students are in a self-contained classroom setting.

Volunteers or parent visitors will no longer be allowed at elementary schools, following the same procedures as during the 2020-2021 school year. Preschool home visits will be conducted virtually, or outside of the family’s homes.

The district is also banning full-school assemblies, though grade-level assemblies could still take place.

Read the full letter from Superintendent Noreen Bush here

Bush cited the unavailability of vaccinations for elementary school-aged children and the recent surge in COVID-19 cases locally as the reasoning behind a change in strategy to mitigate additional cases of COVID-19.

“We appreciate your support during these challenging times. The safety of our students and staff, while providing a quality education, is our priority,” Bush said, in the statement.

Quarantine and isolation procedures for district students and families have not changed, according to the district. Quarantine is optional for students for 14 days if they receive a positive case exposure but are asymptomatic. Students and staff who are symptomatic, or test positive for the virus, must isolate for 10 days.

