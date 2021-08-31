Show You Care
Big Ten wastes no time getting down to business with openers

FILE - Fans cheer before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and North Texas at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa, in this Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, file photo.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
By ERIC OLSON, Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (AP) - The Big Ten is jumping right in to conference play this football season.

Four conference games are on the schedule in Week 1. A fifth was played in Week Zero.

This week’s Big Ten openers have No. 4 Ohio State at Minnesota on Thursday, Michigan State at Northwestern on Friday, and No. 17 Indiana at No. 18 Iowa and No. 19 Penn State at No. 12 Wisconsin on Saturday. Illinois beat Nebraska 30-22 last week.

It was not unusual for Big Ten teams to open against conference opponents into the 1980s.

