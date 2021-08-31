Show You Care
Amber Alert issued for 2 children in Texas

An AMBER Alert was issued for Ashlynn Wells (R) and Desmond Wells (L). Police are looking for...
An AMBER Alert was issued for Ashlynn Wells (R) and Desmond Wells (L). Police are looking for Jesse Ray Schmidt (center).(Courtesy TX Alerts)
By Hannah Hall
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RUSK, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday morning for 10-year-old Ashlynn Wells and 11-year-old Desmond Wells.

According to the alert, the two children were last seen around 1:15 p.m. Monday near Highway 84 West in Rusk, in East Texas, KWTX reported.

Police are also looking for 32-year-old Jesse Ray Schmidt, who they believe is driving a black 2012 Honda Civic with the Texas license plate BNX6155.

Ashlynn was last seen wearing a peach T-shirt, peach shorts and pink and gray Nike shoes. Desmond was last seen wearing a blue and black shirt, gray shorts and wolverine hiking boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 683-2271.

Copyright 2021 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

