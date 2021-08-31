Alliant sends more than 100 employees to assist Louisiana with power restoration

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Alliant Energy is sending 125 of its employees to Louisiana Tuesday morning to help with power restoration efforts after Hurricane Ida hit the area.

The energy company said it may send more employees in the coming days to provide relief to crews already on the ground.

“We saw first-hand the important role that mutual aid plays in restoration and recovery efforts when crews from around the country and Canada helped us following last year’s derecho in Iowa,” Alliant said in a Tweet. “We’re now doing what we can to help Entergy and the people of Louisiana.”

@Alliantenergy is sending 125 crews off this morning to help #Hurricane_Ida victims in Louisiana @KCRG pic.twitter.com/xY1NWCz6j3 — Caroline Reevie KCRG (@caroline_reevie) August 31, 2021

Yesterday, Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana as one of the strongest storms to make landfall in the region. It did catastrophic damage and knocked out power to more than 1 million homes and businesses. This picture is courtesy of Entergy, which serves Louisiana. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/ub1KmPlgMy — Alliant Energy (@alliantenergy) August 30, 2021

