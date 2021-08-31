Show You Care
Alliant sends more than 100 employees to assist Louisiana with power restoration

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Alliant Energy is sending 125 of its employees to Louisiana Tuesday morning to help with power restoration efforts after Hurricane Ida hit the area.

The energy company said it may send more employees in the coming days to provide relief to crews already on the ground.

“We saw first-hand the important role that mutual aid plays in restoration and recovery efforts when crews from around the country and Canada helped us following last year’s derecho in Iowa,” Alliant said in a Tweet. “We’re now doing what we can to help Entergy and the people of Louisiana.”

