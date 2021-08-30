Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Working Iowa: Dozens of entry-level positions open within Cedar Rapids Community School District

By Jay Greene
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District is looking to fill about 210 positions. Many of those jobs are entry-level, including paraprofessionals, bus drivers and food service workers.

40 paraprofessional positions open

Dawn Stocker has been a para-professional at Polk Alternative Education Center for about 10 years now. Her duties vary from day to day, but she’s usually paired up with students who need some extra support during the school day.

“I have a real heart for kids, especially those with special needs,” she said. “I follow them around and support them in whatever they need, take them on walks, do breaks, help them to learn.”

Right now, the Cedar Rapids schools district is looking to hire about 40 paraprofessionals. That number is a bit higher than normal.

“At any given time, we have about 20 openings, so we’re about twice as many as we normally have,” said Wendy Parker, the executive director of special services.

She says the position doesn’t really require any specific training, that will all be provided. But there are certain characteristics that will help you thrive.

“Heart for kids, willingness to learn, positive, want to be part of a team, want to see kids being successful,” Parker said.

Paraprofessionals support the needs of the teachers and their students to make a difference in their days. Every day is different.

“You’re going to greet students at the beginning of the day. You’re gonna meet kids where they are and where their needs are,” Parker said. “You’re going to be in and out of classrooms, you’re going to have an instruction that looks different.”

Dawn Stocker says she’s always learning something new, and she’s picked up some tips and tricks along the way.

“I pick up different math tricks, some ELA tricks, some behavior intervention tricks. I use a lot of humor,” Stocker said.

But at the end of the day, it’s the kids that bring her back to school.

“I take away that kids are blessed and grateful and that we should have hope and that everybody learns differently,” she said.

Bus drivers are the ‘bookends’ for the district

The school district says it’s short bus drivers as it starts the year, it could use about 15 to 20 to get children to and from school. All drivers are required to get a Class B CDL through the Department of Transportation. Supervisor Erica Shelangoski bus drivers are the ‘book ends’ for the district.

“They get to be the first thing the kids get to see every day when they get up and go to school...and they get to be the last thing they see when they get off of the bus,” she said.

She says while the training and licensure process seems daunting, it’s really not so bad.

“If you have the desire and the drive and you really love working with kids, anybody can do this position,” she said.

About 30 foodservice assistance needed across the district

About 480 kids will come through the lunch line every day at the Kenwood Leadership Academy in Cedar Rapids. Dawn Kaufman is the foodservice manager here. She’s in charge of making sure that everyone is served a nutritious meal. But this year, she’s starting with some staff shortages.

“It does make it a critical issue with the constraints that we’re under and health standards that we have to keep to so it does make it a difficult time,” she said.

The district needs about 30 food service assistants, two or three of them are needed at Kenwood.

“There are a lot of different menus, different jobs that you can do. It’s hands-on, physically active, it’s very fast-paced,” she said. “It’s a good camaraderie environment, small employee count, there’s more interaction, it’s a very teamwork-oriented location.”

The district said there are four, five, and six-hour positions available. They all come with IPERS benefits. Skillwise, you’ll be able to learn a lot on site.

“It’s a great place to start in the district if you decide, ‘maybe this isn’t what I want to do’,” she said. “But it gives you the open access to seeing other positions open in the district that you may want to try out, as well. You’ll learn new techniques. And it’s an opportunity to say ‘I have an idea, let’s try this.’”

For more information about employment opportunities with the district, click or tap here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal West Liberty train accident
Fatal train accident in West Liberty
AP GraphicsBank
One seriously injured in southwest Cedar Rapids shooting
A man is rescued from a fishing boat at the Chain Lakes Natural Area on Sunday, August 29, 2021.
Man rescued after becoming lost while fishing near Palo
A protester in Cedar Rapids holds a sign against a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees of...
Protesters gather at UnityPoint-St. Luke’s to voice concern over vaccine mandate
Flooding in Winneshiek County on Saturday, August 28, 2021.
Major flooding expected on Turkey, Wapsipinicon Rivers

Latest News

Hy-Vee has voluntarily recalled seven of its premade Mealtime Asian Entrees due to an...
Working Iowa: Hy-Vee hiring 1,000 Flex Shoppers between Iowa City, Cedar Rapids locations
Hawkeye Community College is working to fill the need for so many truck drivers in Iowa.
Working Iowa: Hawkeye Community College working to meet demand in trucking jobs
(Image: KCRG File)
Working Iowa: Nearly 100 positions open at Eastern Iowa Airport; job fair on Aug. 3
Riders participate in the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, or RAGBRAI.
Waterloo hopes hosting RAGBRAI stop boosts economic recovery