Vinton ice cream shop reserves table for 13 troops killed in Afghanistan

VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A table at a Vinton ice cream shop will sit empty as a tribute to the 13 military members killed in last week’s suicide bombing in Afghanistan.

Tootsie’s Ice Cream and More put up the display Sunday to coincide with the dignified transfer home of the bodies of those killed in the attack. The tribute shows empty plates with ice cream cups with the names of each fallen military member on them.

Employees say the display was inspired by other restaurants across the country holding open seats and tables for the fallen troops since several employees have family members in the military.

Employees say the response has been very positive from customers who notice the display.

Tootsies says it plans to keep the tribute table set aside for a few more days.

“Reserved for our 13 Fallen Soldiers” 🙏🇺🇸 God Bless America and Thank You to those past & current for serving our... Posted by Tootsies Ice Cream and More on Sunday, August 29, 2021

