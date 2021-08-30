Simpson College student found dead Sunday night

INDIANOLA, Iowa (KCCI) - Investigators are trying to figure out how a student died at Simpson College on Sunday night.

The college’s president confirmed the student’s death.

The college’s newspaper reported it happened after a back to school party on campus.

But a school official said there is no reason to believe the death was associated with that party.

Counseling is available for those who need it.

