Simpson College student found dead Sunday night
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
INDIANOLA, Iowa (KCCI) - Investigators are trying to figure out how a student died at Simpson College on Sunday night.
The college’s president confirmed the student’s death.
The college’s newspaper reported it happened after a back to school party on campus.
But a school official said there is no reason to believe the death was associated with that party.
Counseling is available for those who need it.
Copyright 2021 KCCI. All rights reserved.