Simpson College student found dead Sunday night

By KCCI
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
INDIANOLA, Iowa (KCCI) - Investigators are trying to figure out how a student died at Simpson College on Sunday night.

The college’s president confirmed the student’s death.

The college’s newspaper reported it happened after a back to school party on campus.

But a school official said there is no reason to believe the death was associated with that party.

Counseling is available for those who need it.

