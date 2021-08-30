Show You Care
Police identify man shot and killed in southwest Cedar Rapids shooting

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials have identified the man who was shot and later died in an incident on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids late Saturday night.

Police said it happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 4000 block of 21st Avenue SW.

The victim has been identified as 40-year-old Jose Florentino Ramirez Landin.

Officials said an investigation indicated the victim was in the parking lot with acquaintances when a vehicle arrived. Gunshots were heard a short time later and the victim was wounded and later died at the scene.

Officials said this appears to have been a targeted incident.

Evidence has been collected, and several witnesses have been interviewed, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Police have not released information about any suspects or possible arrests in this case.

