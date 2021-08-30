Parlor City’s Marion location to close, for now, due to ‘staffing shortages’

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A local ice cream and food chain will have one fewer location to satisfy their customers’ sweet tooth for the time being.

Parlor City Ice Cream said in a post to its Facebook page that it would be closing its Marion location, located at 955 Ninth Avenue, “until this winter” due to a lack of staff. The company said that its current staffing levels were unable to allow the shop to “efficiently operate.”

The ice cream store’s other location, at 1936 42nd Street NE, will remain open.

It is with a heavy heart that we regret to inform you that we are closing the Marion location until this winter. Due to... Posted by Parlor City Ice Cream on Sunday, August 29, 2021

