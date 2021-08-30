Show You Care
Much quieter this week

Only two small rain chances
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:43 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today will be a dry and quiet day. Later this afternoon, clouds will start building ahead of our next system and highs in most areas will be in the lower 80s. Tonight into tomorrow, a weak system moves in from the northwest which may bring a few showers into eastern Iowa, especially the farther southwest you go. Our hard-hit northeast counties from last week likely won’t see much from this system at all. Our weather then stays quiet Wednesday and Thursday with another front set to move into the area for Friday and Saturday. At this time, no high heat is expected and the severe risk appears very low, if any at all.

