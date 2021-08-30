Show You Care
More seasonable weather

By Joe Winters
Updated: 9 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Quiet weather week ahead. This is welcomed for the lower dew points and also for a lack of strong to severe storms. Rivers continue to flood due to the recent heavy rains. Showers are forecast later tonight and tomorrow but they will remain light and scattered. The best chance is across our southern zone. Ida holds up our weather pattern Wednesday and Thursday keeping us quiet and comfortable. Another front sets up on Friday and Saturday that we will need to watch for impacts. Have a great night!

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

