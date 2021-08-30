Man who killed Mollie Tibbetts is sentenced to life in prison

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The man who murdered University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts in 2018 got his mandatory life sentence Monday afternoon. Tibbetts went missing while out for a run in her hometown of Brooklyn, her body was found more than a month later in a rural Poweshiek County cornfield.

A jury found Cristhian Bahena Rivera guilty of First Degree Murder back in May.

Before he was given his sentence, Judge Joel Yates said, “you and you alone forever changed the lives of those who loved Mollie Tibbetts and for that, you and you alone will receive the following sentence.”

Bahena Rivera denied his chance to speak during the sentencing, but a victim impact statement was read on behalf of Laura Calderwood, Mollie Tibbetts’ mother.

Calderwood said Bahena Rivera took many big milestones away from Mollie and her loved ones when he killed her.

“Because of your act Dalton Jack will never get to give Mollie the engagement ring he had purchased for her. Because of your act, Mollie’s father Rob will never get to walk his only daughter down the aisle. Because of your act I will never get to see my daughter become a mother,” she wrote.

After the sentencing, Assistant Attorney General Scott Brown said they’re glad this case has finally come to a close.

”It’s been a long haul for the family, and for those of us that have been prosecuting the case and investigating it so we’re just very pleased with the result and finally got it to the finish line,” Brown said.

Law enforcement escorted Bahena Rivera from the courthouse, he will begin his life behind bars at the Iowa Medical Classification Center in Coralville.

