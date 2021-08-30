Little Hawks excited to show off new facility, young squad

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - From the double-decker bleachers, to the center-hung scoreboard and new video display, the new gym at Iowa City High School is impressive.

“It’s nice to see the excitement of all the players knowing it’s been a long time in the making,” said volleyball head coach Tricia Carty.

For the senior class, this more than $25 million project started when they first arrived, but they weren’t sure it would be done in time for them to use it. This week the Little Hawks held their first practice ahead of their home opener on Tuesday to help them adapt to their new and improved environment.

“The ceiling in our old gym was very low which for volleyball has a big impact,” said Carty on the improvements in the new gym. “Also having air conditioning is a completely different practice environment.”

“It was really different to have air conditioning because we’ve never really had that. We were all really cold,” explained senior setter Makayla Ribble. “It’s obviously a lot bigger than we’re used to, so as a team I feel we’re trying to figure out how to make it as loud as possible.”

Not only will the team enjoy the air conditioned facility, but so will their spectators. As of now, the district is limiting the gym to half the capacity, but with their bigger arena means more fans. The players said it’s already an upgrade from last season.

“I think it’s just exciting because last year we worked really hard and it was kind of disappointing we couldn’t have as many fans as we wanted,” said Ribble.

“We didn’t really have a lot of spectators or a lot of noise, so coming into this season with all the fans and the video board stuff, it’s going to be a big change for us,” added senior outside hitter Sara Cassady.

It will be a cross-town meeting for City High who is set to host Liberty as their first opponent in their new home. With only 8 returning seniors, the Little Hawks are a young group, but they plan to outwork their opponents.

“I just think there’s a lot of people that underestimate us. I think this team right here is just really hard working,” said Ribble.

“We gel pretty well, so I think even if we are young, it might seem a little intimidating for them and it might seem a little intimidating for us because we’re so young, but I think we’ll show people what we can do come end of fall,” added Cassady.

