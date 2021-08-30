Iowans working to help those hit hard by Hurricane Ida

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The American Red Cross is sending 12 Iowans to help with relief efforts following Hurricane Ida.

Josh Murray, the Regional Communications Director for the American Red Cross Nebraska-Iowa Region, says Ida will leave people without power, and potentially without homes, for days or weeks.

He anticipates major cleanup-issues as roads fill with debris, as well as problems with communication. But he says Iowa Red Cross volunteers are in it for the long haul.

“They get a feeling of appreciation that they’ve helped, that they’ve been there when someone needed them on maybe the worst day,” Murray said. “And you know, we’re providing food and shelter, but sometimes it’s just that sense of hope and the emotional support that means just as much.”

Iowans can volunteer or make donations at redcross.org.

