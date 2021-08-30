Show You Care
Iowans working to help those hit hard by Hurricane Ida

The American Red Cross is sending volunteers to assist with relief efforts.
Damage from the hurricane included roofs knocked off buildings and significant flooding.
By KCCI
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The American Red Cross is sending 12 Iowans to help with relief efforts following Hurricane Ida.

Josh Murray, the Regional Communications Director for the American Red Cross Nebraska-Iowa Region, says Ida will leave people without power, and potentially without homes, for days or weeks.

He anticipates major cleanup-issues as roads fill with debris, as well as problems with communication. But he says Iowa Red Cross volunteers are in it for the long haul.

“They get a feeling of appreciation that they’ve helped, that they’ve been there when someone needed them on maybe the worst day,” Murray said. “And you know, we’re providing food and shelter, but sometimes it’s just that sense of hope and the emotional support that means just as much.”

Iowans can volunteer or make donations at redcross.org.

