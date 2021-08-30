Iowa Poison Control warns about the dangers of Ivermectin

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Ivermectin a drug that is used to treat heartworm in livestock, and certain skin conditions in humans, is being sought out to treat COVID-19.

Doctors had looked into the possibility of using Ivermectin to treat COVID-19, but clinical trials didn’t find enough evidence to approve it as a treatment.

The Food and Drug Administration explains that Ivermectin is not an antiviral drug, which is specifically used to treat viruses like COVID-19.

The Center for Disease Control says it is seeing a major increase in prescriptions written for Ivermectin. At the beginning of the year, fewer than 4,000 prescriptions were written weekly for Ivermectin. This number is now up to 88,000.

“We do want people to know never to use medicines that are intended for animals on yourself. The veterinary formulations are often for use in large animals, and therefore they can be very concentrated. So when that’s taken by a human, this can easily lead to an overdose,” said Tammy Noble, from Iowa Poison Control.

Some states have seen an increase in calls pertaining to Ivermectin overdoses.

Noble says Iowa has not seen an increase in calls but believes this could be because of the state’s agricultural background.

“When I looked at our numbers for August, August appears on track with our typical numbers,” said Noble.

Some of the signs of a potential overdose are nausea and vomiting, which could lead to dehydration.

You can reach Iowa Poison Control 24/7 at 1-800-222-1222.

