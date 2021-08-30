Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Gov. Reynolds issues disaster proclamation for 11 counties

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds on Monday issued a disaster proclamation for 11 counties due to recent severe weather.

Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for Bremer and Fayette County on Friday. Now, Allamakee, Buchanan, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Clayton, Emmet, Floyd, Howard, Lyon, Palo Alto and Winneshiek Counties are also under a disaster proclamation.

It will allow state resources to be used for recovery efforts. It also activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents, and the Disaster Case Management Program.

Residents looking for assistance under the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program will have 45 days from the proclamation date to submit a claim. Grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level will be provided under the program. The grants will assist with home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing costs.

To receive reimbursement for expenses related to storm recovery, residents will need to provide original receipts.

For more information on the Individual Assistance Grant Program, click here.

Under the Disaster Case Management Program, managers help clients create disaster recovery plans and provide advice about obtaining service or resources. There are no income eligibility requirements for the program, but it will close 180 days from the date of proclamation.

For more information on the Disaster Case Management Program, click here.

Officials also encourage residents to report storm damage, including property, road, utility, and other storm-related damage, to state and local officials. To report damage, click here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal West Liberty train accident
Fatal train accident in West Liberty
A man is rescued from a fishing boat at the Chain Lakes Natural Area on Sunday, August 29, 2021.
Man rescued after becoming lost while fishing near Palo
AP GraphicsBank
One killed in southwest Cedar Rapids shooting
A protester in Cedar Rapids holds a sign against a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees of...
Protesters gather at UnityPoint-St. Luke’s to voice concern over vaccine mandate
Flooding in Winneshiek County on Saturday, August 28, 2021.
Major flooding expected on Turkey, Wapsipinicon Rivers

Latest News

Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa.
Simpson College student found dead Sunday night
Police identify man shot and killed in southwest Cedar Rapids shooting
A COVID 19 treatment once shelved by doctors is seeing new light.
Doctors find drug once deemed ineffective, now working against delta variant
Dr. Richard Kettelkamp, a cardiologist from UnityPoint Health – St. Luke's Hospital, joins us...
Health expert discusses innovations in heart care for patients