Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Florida judge asked to block enforcement of ‘anti-riot’ law passed after BLM protests

Gov. Ron DeSantis urged the state Legislature to pass a measure to enhance penalties against...
Gov. Ron DeSantis urged the state Legislature to pass a measure to enhance penalties against violent protesters after last year’s tumultuous demonstrations over the treatment of Black people by police.(Source: WESH via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge is considering claims that a new Florida law designed to deter violent public demonstrations is instead unconstitutionally chilling free speech and legitimate rights to protest.

Attorneys for several organizations challenging the law championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis asked U.S. District Judge Mark Walker in a hearing Monday to block enforcement of key parts of the law.

DeSantis signed the so-called anti-riot bill into law in April.

He had urged the state Legislature to pass a measure to enhance penalties against violent protesters after last year’s tumultuous demonstrations over the treatment of Black people by police.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal West Liberty train accident
Fatal train accident in West Liberty
A man is rescued from a fishing boat at the Chain Lakes Natural Area on Sunday, August 29, 2021.
Man rescued after becoming lost while fishing near Palo
AP GraphicsBank
One killed in southwest Cedar Rapids shooting
A protester in Cedar Rapids holds a sign against a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees of...
Protesters gather at UnityPoint-St. Luke’s to voice concern over vaccine mandate
Flooding in Winneshiek County on Saturday, August 28, 2021.
Major flooding expected on Turkey, Wapsipinicon Rivers

Latest News

Simon Brewer took video Sunday from Golden Meadow, Louisiana. It shows roofs off of buildings...
LIVE: Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, shatters the power grid
Ida weakened to a tropical storm with life-threatening flash flooding continuing Monday.
Ida weakened to a tropical storm with life-threatening flash flooding continuing Monday
In this courtroom artist's sketch R. Kelly, left, listens during his trial in New York,...
Man testifies against R. Kelly in sex-trafficking trial
A civilian vehicle was apparently used as an improvised platform in a rocket attack aimed at...
Rockets fired at Kabul airport in waning hours of US pullout from Afghanistan