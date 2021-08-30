Show You Care
Elkader Fire Dept. puts up barriers as Turkey river water level rises

The river is expected to crest Monday afternoon.
The Elkader Fire Department said it has been working overnight to put up HESCO barriers.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ELKADER, Iowa (KCRG) - The Turkey River in Elkader is expected to crest at 24 feet sometime Monday afternoon.

As of Monday morning, the National Weather Service is reporting the river to be at nearly 22 feet. Flood stage starts at 12 feet, and 20 is considered major flood stage.

The Elkader Fire Department said it has been working overnight to put up HESCO barriers.

The department posted an update on its Facebook page, saying the water level came up quickly overnight.

South Main Street and South High Street are closed, and officials are asking residents to stay away from the areas.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

