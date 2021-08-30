Dry today, scattered shower chance Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The rest of the afternoon and evening will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs today will be in the low 70s.

A weak system moves through the area late tonight and through the day tomorrow. This could bring scattered rain and storms to eastern Iowa, with the higher chance the further southwest you are located.

The weather pattern turns quiet for the rest of the week with highs in the 80s and lower humidity. Another system pushes in by Friday and Saturday bringing another chance of rain and storms.

