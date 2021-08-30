Show You Care
Cedar Falls law enforcement rescues passengers from disabled boats on Cedar River

The logo for the Cedar Falls Police.
The logo for the Cedar Falls Police.(Courtesy: Cedar Falls Police)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Several people were brought ashore from the swollen Cedar River on Sunday evening after their boats became disabled, according to law enforcement.

At around 8:20 p.m. on Sunday, the Black Hawk County dispatch center received a report of a person in a disabled boat that had become stuck in a tree after losing engine power. A second boat had attempted to tow the first boat to safety, but that boat also became disabled after losing power and was also stuck in the tree. The person in the boat said they were located north of Black Hawk Park.

Officials from the Cedar Falls Fire Rescue department used two boats to rescue six passengers from the two disabled boats, bringing them to safety at Island Park.

Paramedics from MercyOne Cedar Falls examined the passengers, a mix of teenagers and adults, and found no injuries.

