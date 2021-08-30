Brinkman leads UNI’s defensive depth

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Jared Brinkman bled Panther purple before he was even a Panther.

“My dad and my uncle played here, so I was at the 2005 national championship and all the big games back in the day. This place has been home for a while,” he said.

His family ties are one reason the redshirt senior is sticking around for one final semester.

“We bring back every starter. These are my guys and I love playing with this defense,” said Brinkman. “It’s just a special place.”

However, his spring season will be hard to top. Brinkman was named the Missouri Valley Football Conference’s (MVFC) Defensive Player of the Year after recording nine tackles for loss.

“What makes Jared Brinkman good is he’s got the tenacity for the game. His work ethic and then how he relates with his teammates because he makes all his teammates better by just being on the team,” said University of Northern Iowa (UNI) football head coach Mark Farley.

This honor is nothing new for the Iowa City Regina standout. Brinkman was named the 2016 Defensive Lineman of the Year. He says his secret sauce is simply sticking to a program.

“Never think you’re at your limit. You can always go higher, so just keep pushing yourself and see what you can do,” he said.

Brinkman will once again lead an experienced defensive group that gave up around 15 points a game last season. With the return of their core group, he has high expectations for this fall.

“The biggest goal - I want to take this team and win a conference championship. Beyond that, see what we can do in the playoffs, but we’ve got the team to do it,” he said.

His head coach believes individually, Brinkman can accomplish even more this season.

“He was voted as the best player in the league, now the goal is to be the best player in the FCS,” said Farley.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.