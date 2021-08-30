Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Bahena Rivera sentenced to life in prison for murder of Mollie Tibbetts

Cristhian Bahena Rivera during his sentencing hearing.
Cristhian Bahena Rivera during his sentencing hearing.(none)
By Adam Carros
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge emphasized that Cristhian Bahena Rivera “alone” was responsible for the murder of Mollie Tibbets before sentencing him to life in prison.

A jury convicted Bahena Rivera of first-degree murder in May, which carries the mandatory sentence of life in prison. Defense attorneys filed an appeal claiming new evidence that other suspects had come forward in the case but a judge dismissed those new claims.

“You and you alone forever changed the lives of those who loved Mollie Tibbetts and because of that you and you alone will receive the following sentence,” Judge Joel Yates said.

Tibbetts disappeared while on a run in July 2018 near her hometown of Brooklyn in Poweshiek County. Bahena Rivera led investigators to her body months later and her blood was found in the car Bahena Rivera was driving at the time she disappeared.

Before sentencing, a court reporter read a victim impact statement from Tibbetts’ mother, Laura Calderwood, describing the anguish she says Bahena Rivera set off. She described a race against the clock to tell loved ones of the fate of Mollie Tibbetts before they saw it in the news.

Bahena Rivera declined to give a statement before the judge read the sentence.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal West Liberty train accident
Fatal train accident in West Liberty
A man is rescued from a fishing boat at the Chain Lakes Natural Area on Sunday, August 29, 2021.
Man rescued after becoming lost while fishing near Palo
AP GraphicsBank
One killed in southwest Cedar Rapids shooting
A protester in Cedar Rapids holds a sign against a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees of...
Protesters gather at UnityPoint-St. Luke’s to voice concern over vaccine mandate
Flooding in Winneshiek County on Saturday, August 28, 2021.
Major flooding expected on Turkey, Wapsipinicon Rivers

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Gov. Reynolds issues disaster proclamation for 11 counties
Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa.
Simpson College student found dead Sunday night
Police identify man shot and killed in southwest Cedar Rapids shooting