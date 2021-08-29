Show You Care
WWII vet killed at Pearl Harbor laid to rest in northwest Iowa

A casket for Wesley Brown, killed in action on the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl...
A casket for Wesley Brown, killed in action on the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, is decorated with a United States flag. Brown's remains were finally identified using DNA testing nearly 80 years after he died.(KTIV)
By the Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SMITHLAND, Iowa (AP) — Nearly 80 years after he was killed in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Wesley Brown has been laid to rest in Iowa.

Dozens of people who never had the chance to know Brown gathered Saturday to honor him as he was buried in the Little Sioux Township Cemetery in Smithland. His final resting place is a site near the graves of his mother and sister who both died long before his remains could be identified through DNA testing.

Brown died at age 25 aboard the USS Oklahoma during the Dec. 7, 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Roy Struble, who is married to Brown’s great neice, said the burial brought great peace to the family.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

