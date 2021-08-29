Train derails southwest of New Hampton on Saturday

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A train derailment took place on Saturday afternoon, according to emergency managers in northeast Iowa.

At around 4:07 p.m., the Chickasaw County Emergency Management Agency said that a train derailed on the Canadian Pacific line about three miles southwest of New Hampton.

The New Hampton Fire Department, Ionia Fire Department, Fredericksburg Fire Department, Chickasaw Rescue Squad, Chickasaw Ambulance Service, Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office, and Canadian Pacific railway crews were all involved in responding to the incident, according to officials.

Emergency managers requested for the public to avoid the area near the derailment.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.