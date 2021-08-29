Show You Care
Thousands of pounds of state fair food donated

People attend the last day of the Iowa State Fair on Sunday, August 22, 2021. (KCCI)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Nearly 10,000 pounds of food was donated by the Iowa State Fair vendors to help people in need.

The Food Bank of Iowa collected the safe, edible, unused food from 10 vendors Monday, the day after the fair ended.

The food was taken to the Food Bank’s distribution center on Des Moines’ east side. It will be inspected and added to inventory.

The food will be delivered to other pantries across 55 counties.

