Seasonal week ahead

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A cold front has brought more seasonable temperatures back to eastern Iowa, but could also provide some spotty rain showers yet this evening. The front stalls in far southern Iowa and could mean some spotty showers again on Monday, mainly south of I-80. These are not expected to be widespread and most will stay dry. Outside of this small rain chance, look for partly cloudy skies for most on Monday with temperatures warming into the low 80s. Similar temperatures continue through the week ahead with humidity staying low as well.

