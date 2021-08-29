One seriously injured in southwest Cedar Rapids shooting
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt in a shooting incident on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids on Saturday night, according to law enforcement officials.
At around 11:30 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of a shooting at 4012 21st Avenue SW. The person who called police reportedly heard multiple gunshots and witnessed a person laying on the ground afterward.
Officers discovered a man who had been shot. He had injuries that officials described as life-threatening.
An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
