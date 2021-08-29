Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

More than 100 gather in Swisher to watch Heims throw in Tokyo

By Jack Lido
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 11:53 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWISHER, Iowa (KCRG) - On Sunday morning in Tokyo former Northern Iowa Panther Jessica Heims made U.S. Paralympic history, and 6,000 miles away on Saturday night in Swisher the party was on in the Heims backyard.

Heims broke her own record, throwing the discus 34.89 meters. Over 100 of Jessica’s family and friends gathered to watch on a projector and cheer her on.

“We’ve always been proud of her,” said her older sister Beth. “I can say with every year it becomes more and more. It’s indescribable.”

Heims placed fifth in the competition, improving on her eighth place finish in Rio in 2016.

“Words can’t do it any justice how proud I am of her,” her father Glen said.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marion police investigating death of infant, autopsy to be conducted
A tornado touches down near Marble Rock, Iowa, on August 27, 2021. (Willard Sharp/Iowa Storm...
‘Significant damage’ reported in Marble Rock after reported tornado touchdown
Fatal West Liberty train accident
Fatal train accident in West Liberty
"I think we are all very happy with the outcome," said parent Vanessa Nagel.
Woman who hid 26 kids behind false wall at day care found guilty
Cedar Rapids police investigating Thursday evening shooting incident, no one injured

Latest News

Kennedy takes down Iowa City West in season opener.
High school coaches still navigating COVID-19 impacted season
Friday night marked week one of the high school football season. Last year, some area teams'...
High school coaches still navigating COVID-19 impacted season
Family and friends gathered in Swisher to watch UNI graduate Jessica Heims compete in the...
More than 100 gathered in Swisher to watch Heims throw in Tokyo
Kennedy exercises their demons, takes down Iowa City West on the road 27-20
Kennedy exercises their demons, takes down Iowa City West on the road 27-20