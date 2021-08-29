More than 100 gather in Swisher to watch Heims throw in Tokyo

SWISHER, Iowa (KCRG) - On Sunday morning in Tokyo former Northern Iowa Panther Jessica Heims made U.S. Paralympic history, and 6,000 miles away on Saturday night in Swisher the party was on in the Heims backyard.

Heims broke her own record, throwing the discus 34.89 meters. Over 100 of Jessica’s family and friends gathered to watch on a projector and cheer her on.

“We’ve always been proud of her,” said her older sister Beth. “I can say with every year it becomes more and more. It’s indescribable.”

Heims placed fifth in the competition, improving on her eighth place finish in Rio in 2016.

“Words can’t do it any justice how proud I am of her,” her father Glen said.

