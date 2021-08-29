Man rescued after becoming lost while fishing near Palo

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement and firefighters in Linn County were able to locate a man who had reported himself stranded on Sunday morning.

At around 6:10 a.m, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a man who said he had become disoriented while fishing in the Chain Lakes Natural Area near Palo. The man said that he was attempting to find a new area to fish from while operating a small pontoon boat and became lost. He began fishing on Saturday morning and had been lost since sometime later on Saturday.

Deputies were able to locate the man within an hour of his call using his cell phone signal. Personnel from the sheriff’s office, Monroe Fire Department, and Palo Fire Department assisted in the rescue of the man.

The fisherman was taken to a local hospital for a medical evaluation “due to medical conditions unrelated to the incident,” according to officials.

