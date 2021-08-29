Major flooding expected on Turkey, Wapsipinicon Rivers

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Forecasters still expect river levels to reach major flood stage along parts of the Turkey and Wapsipinicon rivers in eastern Iowa, with many cresting early this week.

The Little Cedar River near Nashua was experiencing major flooding as of Sunday morning, with a preliminary record stage for that location. Locations like Eldorado and Clermont along the Turkey River were also experiencing major flooding, with gauges at Elkader and Garber expected to surpass major flood stage on the way to their crest on Monday.

The National Weather Service expected the Wapsipinicon River at Independence to crest on Monday evening at major flood stage. City officials in Independence, in a post to the fire department’s Facebook page, said they were monitoring the river’s rise. Sandbagging stations would be available to residents on Monday, according to officials. Guidelines for a 16-foot crest, which the river is expected to surpass at Independence, says that “many residences, businesses, and parks” are affected by flooding at that height.

Forecasters do not anticipate additional heavy rainfall in the affected areas over the next few days, allowing for rivers to crest and then fall.

