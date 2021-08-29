Show You Care
Home Instead Senior Care seeing more seniors not eating properly during the pandemic

By Phil Reed
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Workers with Home Instead Senior Care Center in Cedar Rapids are seeing more seniors not eating properly during the pandemic. They say some of that is because of isolation.

Home Instead says isolation can cause seniors to skip more than 20% of their total meals each year.

They say during the pandemic, seniors are not heading to the grocery store to get the fresh foods they need.

Karen Huber Home Instead suggest checking in on your parents or grandparents, and having a meal with them.

“By having family members eat with them, it make a big difference,” said Huber. “People are more excited to get out and enjoy a meal if they have someone to eat with them. If families not in the area, hire somebody like home instead caregivers to come in, help prepare the meal, and enjoy the dinner with them.”

Click here to learn more about healthy eating for seniors.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

